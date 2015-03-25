Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published
Last Update February 2, 2015

General who led Iraq drawdown tapped to head US Central Command

By | Associated Press

President Obama has tapped the general who oversaw the final troop withdrawal in Iraq to direct the end of the U.S. combat role in Afghanistan.

Gen. Lloyd Austin III, currently vice chief of staff of the Army, would become the next top U.S. commander for the Middle East if the Senate confirms his nomination. Austin would be the first African-American general to lead U.S. Central Command.

An experienced combat leader, Austin headed the 3rd Infantry Division that marched into Baghdad in March 2003. He returned to Iraq in late 2010 to direct the final troop withdrawal and end of the war.

Austin also served in Afghanistan in 2008-09, leading the 10th Mountain Division.

Nearly all international combat troops are to leave Afghanistan by the end of 2014.