Gavin Newsom recall campaign picks up steam amid criticism of Coronavirus response

California residents are renewing a push to recall the state’s Democratic governor Gavin Newsom, and this year the effort has a noteworthy amount of momentum.

Recall organizers revealed that they have more than half of the signatures required for the measure to be placed on the ballot – with a few months remaining to collect the rest. Overall, the effort needs about 1.5 million people to sign on by mid-March, which would trigger a mid-year election.

Randy Economy, a senior adviser to the recall Gavin Newsom 2020 official campaign, told Fox News that the group had between 828,000 and 840,000 signatures as of Monday.

Economy said the campaign hopes to reach the threshold required to have the measure placed on the ballot by mid- to late-January.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

Economy said the “grassroots” effort is nonpartisan, and includes supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and fans of President Trump.

It's not uncommon in California for residents to seek recalls but they rarely get on the ballot, and even fewer succeed. Several others launched against Newsom have faded.

However, people may be particularly displeased with Newsom this year, who has faced criticism over a number of recent events, including for violating his own strict coronavirus restrictions when he attended an indoor dinner party last month. Attendees at the expensive restaurant gathering were seated closely and were not wearing masks.

The California governor eventually apologized for the incident, deeming it a “bad mistake.”

Economy suggested supporters of the movement believe the governor mismanaged the coronavirus situation, adding that many small business owners in the state – like restaurant, boutique shop owners – have completely lost their livelihoods, while big-box stores, like Target, have been allowed to remain open.

“[Newsom] put corporate interests before the people of California,” Economy said.

Gray Davis, who was recalled in 2003, was the first governor recalled in the United States since 1921. Davis was ultimately replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former bodybuilder and actor.

Overall, California has among the most stringent coronavirus-related restrictions in the U.S., as major counties including Los Angeles break grim records for confirmed cases.

If the recall qualifies, Newsom would be forced to fend off rivals in the midst of a pandemic that has cost the state millions of jobs, depleted government coffers and upended life for nearly 40 million people.

