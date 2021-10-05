Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department
Published

Garland ‘deeply saddened’ by 2 recent deaths of federal agents while on duty

An unidentified DEA agent was killed in a shooting on Monday in Tucson, Arizona

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement late Monday honoring the recent deaths of two federal officers who died in the line of duty.

"We are grateful for the courage and selfless sacrifice of these heroes," the statement read. "And I join the entire Justice Department in conveying our support and deepest sympathies to their families."

Jared Keyworth, a deputy U.S. Marshal and senior inspector, died last month in a car accident while responding to a felony offender case near Florence, Mississippi, according to the Advocate. Keyworth served for 11 years and was station in Baton Rouge, the report said.

An unidentified Drug Enforcement Administration agent was killed in a shooting on Monday in Tucson, Arizona.

"I’m deeply saddened by the shooting this morning in Tucson, Arizona, that killed a DEA special agent and injured another DEA agent and a task force officer from the Tucson Police Department," the statement read.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

