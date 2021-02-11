Gaetz tells Kinzinger to 'bring it' as GOP feud heats up

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of former President Trump’s top supporters in the House, is trading fire on Twitter with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of Trump’s biggest critics among House Republicans.

The spat began on Wednesday when Gaetz tweeted for Kinzinger to "bring it" after the congressman from Illinois specifically mentioned Gaetz as a potential target of his newly formed political action committee, which will challenge Republican lawmakers who continue to embrace Trump.

KINZINGER LAUNCHES PAC TO 'TAKE BACK' GOP FROM TRUMP

Pointing to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other Trump supporters to unsuccessfully disrupt congressional certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over Trump, Kinzinger said earlier this month in a video announcing his new "Country First" PAC that "this is no time for silence. Not after the last month. Not after the last few years. Someone needs to tell the truth."

Kinzinger, who was one of only 10 House Republicans to vote last month to impeach Trump, said this week that his PAC would specifically target House Republicans who have promoted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

"You look at people like Matt Gaetz, who know better," Kinzinger told the Washington Post.

Responding to Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran and current lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard who served two tours of duty in the Iraq war, Gaetz tweeted, "Adam is a patriot who fought for America from Northwest Florida. We will always appreciate & honor his service."

"Now, he wants to target my America First politics, referencing me by name. My response: F--king bring it," Gaetz emphasized.

GAETZ TARGETS HOUSE GOP LEADER MCCARTHY FOR DEFENDING CHENEY

Kinzinger responded to Gaetz’s tweet with a GIF from the popular 1980s movie "Top Gun."

Kinzinger, who was first elected to Congress as part of the conservative Tea Party wave of 2010, has lamented that "today's Republican Party is not the one I joined."

"The future of the GOP is on the line," he emphasized as he launched his PAC. "Let's take back our party."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gaetz, who was first elected in 2016, has become one of Trump’s biggest allies in Congress. Last month he headlined a large rally outside the Wyoming state Capitol to target Rep. Liz Cheney in her home state. Cheney was the most high profile of the 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump.