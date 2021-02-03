Gaetz decries political double standards ‘eating away at our voters and the country'

Every elected official in Washington should be held to the same standard when it comes to their rhetoric, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Fox News’ "Hannity" on Wednesday.

"I certainly hope ... we point out the hypocrisy and the double standard because it is eating away at our voters and the country," he told host Sean Hannity.

After House Republicans voted to keep Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. as House Republican Conference chair amid controversy over her vote to impeach then-President Trump, the House will vote Thursday on a Democratic resolution to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her committee assignments.

Gaetz argued both of these decisions "reinforce the power of Washington," and are disrespectful if the nearly 75% of Georgians who voted Greene into office.

HOUSE TAKES STEP TOWARD REMOVING MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FROM COMMITTEES

"That’s more than almost every member of Congress," he said. "It is a dangerous precedent when we disrespect the voters. And that’s really what the left is trying to do.

"It only encourages me to go out in America and get people focused on the changes we need to make in both parties so that the voters are respected."

Greene has been widely criticized and condemned over her history of condoning violence against Democratic Party members via social media and touting conspiracy theories about the staging of mass school shootings -- all of which occurred while she was still a private citizen.

REP. BIGGS ACCUSES HOUSE DEMS OF DOUBLE STANDARD WITH PUSH TO OUST GREENE FROM COMMITTEE POSTS

Republicans argue that some Democratic House members have a similar history of spreading threatening rhetoric and conspiracy theories, but have not been disciplined in the way Greene is likely to be.

"Tomorrow, they are going to take the unprecedented action of substituting the will of Washington for the will of people in this country," Gaetz said. "And when we get the majority back, we better apply the same standards. So often, I see the Democrats actually fight to win and the Republicans are playing some patty-cake game."

CHENEY EASILY SURVIVES PUSH TO STRIP HER OF HOUSE GOP LEADERSHIP POSITION

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., is attempting a tit-for-tat measure by sponsoring a proposed amendment to remove Rep Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from her committee assignments over past anti-Semitic comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biggs told "Hannity" that if Republicans don’t settle the score, more right-wing officials will be targeted by the Democrats.

"They will always move the goalposts because they don’t want opposition – loud, strong people," he said. "Don’t forget, Marjorie Taylor [Greene] is a strong, conservative voice for women. And they don’t want that either."