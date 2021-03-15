Gaetz goes to bat for Boebert, talks treatment of conservative women during interview

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz on Sunday defended Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and discussed the treatment of conservative women during an interview with Real America's Voice.

"Republican women in Congress get it way worse than the men because of the identity politics and they [Democrats] assume that if you're a mom in regular America, you ought to be with them," Gaetz said.

"So when they see someone [Boebert] who is a firebrand, who is a spark plug, who is a jolt of energy that we need in the Republican caucus, they come after her specifically," he continued.

In January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered security officials to install magnetometers at each entrance to the House chamber after the Capitol riot. Pelosi said lawmakers were concerned about fellow lawmakers "being a danger" to one another, adding that "the enemy is within" the House.

Gaetz said that metal detectors were placed outside of the chamber due to Boebert's views. "That was all you," he said, adding that Democrats felt threatened by her.

There was also chatter about certain members who allegedly led "surveillance tours" for some of the rioters before they sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Boebert made a video days before the riot, where she touted her Second Amendment rights and paraded around Washington, D.C., in a show of defiance to the city’s strict gun laws.

In an interview with Fox, Boebert denied she led any reconnaissance tours ahead of time. Boebert said she just showed around family.

She defended herself last month after a California Democrat accused her of having a "gun fetish" because some weapons were visible on a shelf inside her home during a Zoom call with other lawmakers.

