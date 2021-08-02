Fundraiser-in-chief: Biden headlining Democratic Party fundraiser

President Biden headlines a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on Monday evening, in an effort to build up resources ahead of next year’s midterm elections, when the Democrats will be defending the razor thin majorities in both the House and Senate.

Biden will deliver remarks for the virtual fundraiser at 6:45PM ET from the Executive Residence, according to the daily White House schedule.

RNC SETS FUNDRAISING RECORDS AS IT AIMS TO WIN BACK CONGRESS IN 2022

Ticket prices for the event are $100,000, $50,000 and $36,500, according to an invitation obtained last week by Fox News.

Monday’s event is the second DNC fundraiser the president’s headlined since entering the White House in January.

"The DNC is going to need you, because here’s the deal: We won in 2020 as a unified party, and we need to stay unified and keep doing the big consequential things," Biden said as he keynoted a national party committee fundraiser in late June.

The DNC two weeks ago reported a $90.9 million fundraising haul for the first six months of 2021, a record for the first six months of a off-year before a midterm election. The DNC’s total edged out the $85 million the rival Republican National Committee (RNC) brought in during the January-June period. But the RNC reported $81.7 million cash on hand, compared to $67.6 million in the DNC’s coffers.

The president’s headlining of his second DNC fundraiser comes just a week and a half after he returned to the campaign trail for the first time since taking over in the White House, as Biden was the main attraction at a rally in northern Virginia for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who’s running this year to reclaim his old job steering the Commonwealth.

TRUMP'S FUNDRAISING PROWESS: $82 MILLION HAUL SO FAR THIS YEAR

Former President Trump announced on Saturday evening that his various political committees brought in a combined $82 million in fundraising during the first six months of 2021. And according to filings with the Federal Election Commission, his political action and fundraising committees had $102 million cash on hand as of the beginning of July.

The fundraising figures release comes as Trump remains intent on continuing to play a kingmaker’s role in party politics while he flirts repeatedly with another presidential run in 2024. Trump is sailing through unchartered waters as he continues to haul in big bucks – as he’s the first former president to raise such large sums of money after departing the White House.