Georgia county election officials rescanning work from Friday after discovering vote reporting issue

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Saturday that Fulton County election officials have discovered a reporting issue stemming from vote counting on Friday.

"Officials are at State Farm Arena to rescan their work from Friday," Raffensperger tweeted. "I have a monitor & investigators onsite."

In addition, Raffensperger dispatched Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs to oversee the process and ensure the vote is thoroughly secured and that all legal votes are protected. He added that observers from both political parties will be in attendance.

It is unclear if the issue will change ballot tallies.

Representatives for Fulton County's Divison of Elections, the Trump campaign, and the Biden campaign did not immediately return FOX News' requests for comment.

The announcement comes a few days after the Thursday dismissal of a lawsuit filed in the state by the Trump 2020 Campaign and the Republican Party of Georgia, alleging that officials in a Democratic-leaning county were counting ballots for the presidential race that were received after polls closed Tuesday.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing. The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

President-elect Joe Biden currently leads in Georgia with 49.5% of the overall vote compared to President Trump's 49.3%, a difference of more than 9,000 votes with 99% of precincts reporting. The race currently remains too close to call, according to the Fox News Decision Desk.

