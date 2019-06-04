US ambassador to France: Trump, Macron getting along 'famously' ahead of visit

President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are getting along "famously," and there should be little concern about disagreements, the U.S. ambassador to France said.

Ambassador Jamie McCourt spoke to Martha MacCallum on "The Story" ahead of Trump's planned visit to Normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion on D-Day.

MacCallum said Trump is to meet with Macron after the close of his state visit to Great Britain. The Fox News host asked McCourt about how Trump and Macron are getting along, citing policy disagreements on items like the Paris Climate Agreement. Trump has also previously poked fun at Macron over the policy.

"Famously," McCourt responded. "I think that's their style. I think they are both trying to do things for their country to make their countries better.

"I think they may have different perspectives, but they have very open conversations and they are very comfortable agreeing and disagreeing. I think that's exactly how it will continue to be."

McCourt claimed Trump's critique of the Paris deal had less to do with the president's beliefs regarding climate change, and more to do with his opinion of the plan itself.

"I think this was not about whether he thinks there is climate change, doesn't think there is climate change, he just did not like this agreement," the longtime business executive said.

McCourt added the D-Day anniversary is a key celebration and another tie between the United States and France, which she called America's "oldest ally."

"I think it's such an important anniversary celebration," the ambassador said. "First of all, the relationship between France and America is stellar... I think it's a real tribute to understand how much [France] appreciates America and how much we appreciate their friendship as well."