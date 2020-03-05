Fox News Town Hall: President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump defended the administration's response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents as he fielded questions from members of the public in his first TV town hall on Thursday, March 5 of the 2020 election cycle.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in Scranton, Pa.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Trump-Town-Hall-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 14