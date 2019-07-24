Fox News Poll: Will Mueller’s testimony matter?

Few voters expect former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony will make a difference to their views of President Trump.

The latest Fox News Poll, conducted Sunday through Tuesday, finds nearly half, 49 percent, say there is “no chance at all” that something Mueller says on Capitol Hill Wednesday could change how they feel about Trump.

MUELLER HEARING COULD BE DEMS' LAST CHANCE TO MAKE RUSSIA PROBE STICK

Another 23 percent say there is “only a small chance” their views could change.

About one in five seem moveable, as they say there is a “strong” (8 percent) or “some” chance (11 percent) the testimony will change their mind.

Republicans (52 percent) and Democrats (49 percent) are more likely than independents (38 percent) to say there is zero chance something in Mueller’s remarks will change their feelings about Trump.

Support for impeaching Trump and removing him from office has stayed between 39-43 percent since June 2018. Currently, 42 percent of voters support that approach. Another 5 percent want him impeached but not removed, while 45 percent oppose impeachment altogether.

Democrats (74 percent) are twice as likely as independents (36 percent) and nine times as likely as Republicans (8 percent) to support impeaching the president.

“If I were in Speaker Pelosi’s shoes, I’d be skeptical about impeachment at this point,” said Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts the Fox New Poll with Democrat Chris Anderson.

“The data show Americans aren’t keen on impeachment, and are unlikely to change their minds.”

TRUMP RIPS DECISION TO LET MUELLER AIDE TESTIFY

Mueller’s report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, submitted in March, resulted in no obstruction of justice charges against the president and did not find proof of a criminal conspiracy between Trump associates and Russia.

By a 50-44 percent margin, voters think the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government during the 2016 election, according to a mid-June Fox News Poll.

The new poll, released Wednesday, finds views of Trump are more negative than positive by 6 points, as 45 percent of voters have a favorable opinion of him and 51 percent unfavorable.

Opinions of Mueller are more positive than negative by 5 points (40 favorable vs. 35 unfavorable). About one in four is unable to rate him (26 percent).

Conducted July 21-23, 2019 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,004 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide who spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.