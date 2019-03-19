Democrats desperately 'fear mongering' in ploy to turn voters against President Trump: Fox Nation's David Webb

Fox Nation host David Webb said Monday that Democrats are “fear mongering” as a desperate ploy to divide America.

“Here’s what Donald Trump has done, he’s co-opted a lot of their policies. He’s reached out to blacks, he reached out to the unions, he’s reached out to a lot of their base and he’s captured so many of them that it worried the Democrats. So now what do you do?” Webb told “Fox & Friends.” “You have to fear monger, you have to get them an enemy.”

Webb was reacting to various Democrats attempting to link President Trump or other policies to issues of race in the country.

On Friday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke said he was a capitalist but said the “racist capitalist economy” was “imperfect, unfair, unjust.”

"Racists think he's a racist and his language hurts people," Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said about President Trump Monday on MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews.”

After listening to the two examples, Webb accused Democrats of pandering.

“If everything’s racist then what is the real issue,” Webb said. “The problem is this is pandering.”

Webb added, “It’s a lie and America is not this.”

The Fox Nation host also believes a large majority of Americans of different backgrounds are fed up with being put into categories.

“People have had it with being told that you’re black, you’re this, you’re Hispanic, you’re this, you’re a woman, you’re this, you’re young, you’re this,” Webb said.

“They’re putting everyone in categories. My point is a lot of Americans have said I’m sick of being put in a category.”