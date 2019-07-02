'Fox & Friends' takes on AOC's explosive accusations against border agents

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" reacted Tuesday to new, explosive accusations against border agents from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she made a visit to a Texas detention facility.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., allegedly screamed at Customs and Border Protection agents "in a threatening manner" during the visit, according to a report — after she alleged that there is one facility where women being detained are forced to drink "out of toilets."

Brian Hastings, deputy chief of Border Patrol, denied Ocasio-Cortez's allegations during an interview on "The Story." He unequivocally stated fresh drinking water is provided to people in custody.

Earlier Monday, the congresswoman accused CBP of having a “violent culture” after a report from ProPublica surfaced about a secret Facebook group where Border Patrol agents allegedly posted graphic and vulgar jokes about the Democratic lawmaker as well as illegal immigrants.

Ocasio-Cortez also alleged that some officers were treating female migrants in a degrading manner and calling them crude names, arguing that the issues she witnessed were not due to a lack of funding.

Host Ainsley Earhardt said if the allegations are true, then the offending agents must be removed.

"These are human beings," she said, as Brian Kilmeade agreed that "no one is defending" the comments alleged to have been made by some agents in the secret Facebook group.

The purported Facebook posts were slammed by the head of Border Patrol on Monday as "completely inappropriate."

"These posts are completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see — and expect — from our agents day in and day out," Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost said. "Any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable."

Kilmeade said the situation on the border has gotten worse and worse as the Border Patrol has pleaded with Congress and the White House to fix the laws.

"It wasn't their idea to have a wide open border. It was bad asylum rules that allowed this to happen and then you throw it all on the Border Patrol and you wonder why facilities are inadequate," he said, adding it's an "embarrassment in Washington" that President Trump had to negotiate with Mexico to help with the problem, rather than U.S. lawmakers handling the issue.