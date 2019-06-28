'Fox & Friends' takes on 2nd debate: Dems back health care for illegal immigrants, Harris confronts Biden

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" recapped the top moments of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate, where the candidates endorsed providing government-funded health care to illegal immigrants and Sen. Kamala Harris made waves by forcefully calling out Joe Biden.

When asked by moderator Savannah Guthrie if their health care proposals would "provide coverage for undocumented immigrants," all 10 candidates onstage raised their hands, leading to a quick response from President Trump.

Lisa Boothe and Brian Kilmeade agreed that this sort of policy will incentivize more illegal immigration.

"They pay attention to what politicians are saying. If you have Democrats saying, 'If I become president, free health care for everyone, including illegal immigrants,' of course you're gonna want to make that trip," Boothe said.

Many questioned how that position would hold up in the general election, with the New York Post highlighting the photo of the candidates all raising their hands.

Meantime, Kilmeade, Bret Baier and others believed Harris, D-Calif., had the best night, creating a viral moment when she went after the former vice president on his previous relationships with segregationist senators and his opposition to busing.

"I thought she nailed it, I thought her tone was perfect," said Kilmeade, noting it was "crazy" for Biden to end his answer by saying "my time is up," which further lit up Twitter.

Responding immediately after the debate, Baier said Biden was "under attack numerous times," as many people predicted before the debate got underway.

"By far and away, hands down, Kamala Harris will come out of this, and maybe these two debates, as the biggest winner, he said.

Baier noted how far the party has come from the ObamaCare debate, where Democrats would not consider allowing "illegal immigrants having access to health care."