Cuomo's office flooded with protesters demanding Democratic governor's resignation

Four protesters were arrested outside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Manhattan office Wednesday after they blocked incoming traffic along Third Avenue.

Drawing off the twin scandals dominating the headlines, Cuomo’s nursing home death undercount and sexual misconduct allegations, the demonstrators demanded the governor’s resignation for his response to homelessness, overdoses and the prison system.

The protesters were members of VOCAL-NY, a group that has protested multiple times outside the governor’s office.

"Cuomo has failed New Yorkers. He has harmed millions of vulnerable people through public policy — and harmed women in his personal life. His leadership has failed," the group tweeted along with a video of the demonstration.

"We are here demanding his immediate resignation! And a NYS budget that funds housing, health care & economic relief for everyday ppl," VOCAL-NY added in another tweet.

NEARLY 50 NY LAWMAKERS CALL FOR CUOMO TO RESIGN OR BE IMPEACHED

VOCAL-NY is calling for the "Invest in Our New York Act" to be passed, which would heavily raise taxes on the rich to pay for social services.

The group displayed two banners-- "NY didn’t cancel Cuomo" and "Cuomo canceled New York."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo has rebutted calls for his resignation amid growing sexual misconduct allegations, and reports that his executive team intentionally undercounted coronavirus deaths in nursing homes by not including those who had died in hospitals. He said it would be "anti-democratic." Nearly 50 lawmakers have called for the governor to resign or be impeached.