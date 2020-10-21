Fort Bragg explains 'explicit Tweets' were result of a hack, before deleting account

The official Twitter account of the Fort Bragg army base was apparently hacked on Wednesday, then deleted altogether.

"As many of you may know, there were a string of explicit Tweets from our account this afternoon. This was not the work of our admins. Our account was hacked. We apologize to our followers. We have secured our account and looking into the matter," the army base wrote on Twitter.

MARING GENERAL RELIEVED OF COMMAND AFTER ALLEGEDLY USING RACIAL SLUR

Hours later, the account appeared to be disabled.

The tweets in question were responding to an OnlyFans user on Twitter, engaging in a sexually explicit conversation from the army base's Twitter account.

The now-deleted Tweets appeared to be made from a user's iPhone, but it is unclear if an authorized user of the account mistakenly logged in and began tweeting from the official army account or if it was really a hack.

Spokespeople from the U.S. Army and Twitter did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The North Carolina base houses 50,377 troops from the Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps and its special operations contingent.