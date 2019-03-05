Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb defends 'American hero' Robert Mueller, says investigation not a 'witch hunt'

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb heaped praise on Robert Mueller in a new interview, describing the special counsel as an “American hero.”

Cobb, who left the White House last year, made the glowing statements amid reports Mueller’s report could soon be released.

“I think Bob Mueller's an American hero … even though he came from an, arguably, privileged background, he has a backbone of steel,” he told ABC News’ “The Investigation” podcast.

“He walked into a firefight in Vietnam to pull out one of his injured colleagues and was appropriately honored for that.

MICHAEL COHEN'S ATTORNEY ASKED TRUMP'S LAWYERS ABOUT PARDON AFTER FBI RAID: REPORT

“I've known him for 30 years as a prosecutor and a friend. And I think the world of Bob Mueller. He is a very deliberate guy. But he's also a class act. And a very justice-oriented person.”

Cobb continued: “I can’t be critical. I never had a bad interaction with Mueller or his staff.”

The longtime lawyer also said he does not believe Mueller’s report will show any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

AG WILLIAM BARR NOT RECUSING HIMSELF FROM RUSSIA PROBE, OFFICIAL SAYS

When asked what he expects to see in the final report, Cobb said he expects it to be “shorter rather than longer” and does not expect it to deliver Democrats a “silver bullet” that would allow them to go after President Trump.

“I don't buy that… But I think we've seen it clear that, you know, Cummings and Schiff and others, Nadler-- all of whom, by the way called Comey unqualified or troubling or asked for his resignation at one point-- that all these people are, basically, hell bent on issuing a lot of subpoenas to get to the administration and perpetuate this investigation.”

The veteran lawyer went on to break from his former boss in the interview, stating he does not feel the investigation has been a “witch hunt” – as the president has repeatedly said.

FLASHBACK: TY COBB TO LEAVE TRUMP'S LEGAL TEAM, BE REPLACED BY CLINTON IMPEACHMENT LAWYER

“You know, I don’t feel the same way about Mueller,” Cobb told ABC News’ John Santucci.

“I don’t feel the investigation is a witch hunt. I wish it had happened on a quicker timetable. But it didn’t. And that’s, you know, and that’s unfortunate.

“But at the same time, it’s not a real criticism of the special counsel, that on the timing, because there were a lot of surprises.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to leaving the role last year, Cobb served as the president’s internal legal counsel and acted as a liaison between the White House and Mueller’s office. White House Counsel Don McGahn advises Trump internally on separate matters.

Cobb tirelessly defended the president, repeatedly stating that the president “is not considering or discussing the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.”