Former White House doctor Ronny Jackson wins Texas race for House seat

Former White House physician and retired Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson clinched victory Tuesday night in the Texas Congressional race for District 13 in the House of Representatives, beating Democratic opponent Gus Trujillo.

His victory was fueled by an endorsement from President Trump during the state's primaries.

Jackson will replace Rep. Mac Thornberry, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, who is retiring after 25 years.

He promised his constituents to bring a "loud, proud voice for the state of Texas."

"I'm honored to be elected as the next representative for Texas' 13th Congressional District. I'll NEVER back down to the liberal mobs, and I'll be the strong conservative leader that you DESERVE. I promise I'll make you proud! Thank you #TX13!" Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Trump had previously nominated Jackson to be Veteran's Affair secretary but the doctor withdrew from the running after the Pentagon inspector general began investigating allegations of workplace misconduct, such as alcohol abuse and mishandling prescription drugs. Jackson called the charges “false and fabricated.” The results of the investigation have still not been released.

Prior to that, he served as the White House doctor under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.