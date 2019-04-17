Ex-Watergate attorney: AG Barr will do 'what the law requires' on Mueller report

Former Watergate Assistant Special Prosecutor Jon Sale said Tuesday that Attorney General William Barr will do whatever “the law requires” to keep sensitive information private on the heels of Thursday’s Mueller report release.

“I think Barr will put his head down, do what the law requires. Grand jury material has to be redacted. Doesn't matter what anybody in the Congress says,” Sale said on “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

TRUMP LEGAL TEAM PREPARES MUELLER COUNTER-REPORT ON OBSTRUCTION ALLEGATIONS

“But you anticipate as much as half of it? That seems like a lot but it could be,” Cavuto asked Sale.

“It's not a matter of quantity. The question is whether or not Mueller can actually tell his findings and Barr still do his job,” Sale responded.

Barr is set to hold a news conference Thursday morning, during which he'll discuss the long-awaited release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russia election meddling inquiry, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Barr released a four-page summary last month, which stated that the special counsel found no proof of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

Democrats have demanded the full, unredacted report and are expected to issue a subpoena.

Sale says the request is destined for the courts, and Barr is “duty-bound” to resist a subpoena and would not negotiate grand jury material.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There was a case decided one week ago in which the court of appeals in the District of Columbia held that the court does not have inherent authority in the public interests of whatever reasons to release grand jury material.”

Sale added, “So, I think people are just going to have to accept the court ruling.”

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.