Former Trump campaign staffer drops ‘forcible kissing’ lawsuit: report

A former campaign staffer who claimed then-candidate Donald Trump forcibly kissed her during a rally in August 2016 has ended her lawsuit against the president, according to a report.

Alva Johnson, 44, of Alabama, claimed in a February court filing that Trump kissed her “without her consent” in front of several people at a Florida event. The suit was filed in federal court in Tampa.

The White House later denied Johnson’s claims.

ALVA JOHNSON SPEAK SOUT IN TEARFUL INTERVIEW ABOUT HER CLAIM TRUMP 'FORCIBLY KISSED' HER

“This never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eyewitness accounts,” then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at the time.

In June, a federal judge tossed out Johnson’s lawsuit, describing it as “a political lawsuit, not a tort and wages lawsuit.”

U.S. District Court Judge William Jung ruled, however, that Johnson could refile her lawsuit if she reframed her arguments.

In July, video footage surfaced of the interaction between Trump and Johnson. It showed Trump briefly kissing Johnson on the cheek and then briefly placing his hands on her shoulders as the pair exchanged greetings.

Johnson is heard on the video telling the president: “We’re going to get you in the White House. I’ll see you in February.”

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, claimed on Fox News’ “Hannity” at the time that the video vindicated the president.

On Wednesday, Johnson told the Daily Beast that she withdrew her lawsuit because she felt at a disadvantage against the president.

“I’m fighting against a person with unlimited resources, and repeatedly the judicial system has failed to find fault in his behavior,” Johnson told the news outlet. “That’s a huge mountain to climb.”

Johnson served as director of outreach and coalitions for the Trump campaign in advance of the 2016 Alabama GOP primary and also did similar work in Florida.

Fox News' Alex Pappas, Charles Creitz and Danielle Wallace contributed to this story.