Former Trump campaign communications director Murtaugh joining Heritage Foundation

EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh is joining the Heritage Foundation and launching his own public affairs firm, Fox News has learned.

Murtaugh, one of the more visible political operatives during the 2020 campaign cycle, will join the Heritage Foundation as a visiting fellow for communications and as a contributor for the foundation's publication, The Daily Signal.

Murtaugh is expected to advise the Heritage team on "effectively and strategically" communicating conservative ideas and principles. He is expected to participate in media interviews and public events to "advance conservatism."

"I have known Tim for over 20 years. As a former reporter, state capitol bureau chief, and presidential campaign communications director, he is one of the best communicators in the business," Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James told Fox News.

Former Vice President Mike Pence previously announced he has joined Heritage as a distinguished fellow.

James told Fox News that Murtaugh's role will be "to advise the Heritage team on new ways to communicate our critical policy solutions to the American people, which is key to getting their elected representatives to buy in."

"And his decades in government, politics, and reporting, together with his sharp wit, will provide a wealth of insight to his Daily Signal commentary that I know our subscribers will enjoy," James said.

"The Heritage Foundation has been driving conservative policymaking and steadfastly defending our principles for generations and it is a high honor to join such a respected group of thought leaders," Murtaugh told Fox News. "I look forward to working together as we continue to fight for the ideals that made this country great. I thank Kay James and everyone at Heritage for this incredible opportunity."

Meanwhile, Murtaugh launched a public affairs company, Line Drive Public Affairs LLC. Murtaugh is gathering clients, including GOP gubernatorial candidate Pete Snyder in Virginia. Murtaugh has spent more than two decades in state and national politics, including in senior roles at the Republican National Committee, Republican Governors Association, and numerous political campaigns.

Prior to his time with the Trump campaign, he served two years in a similar post for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.