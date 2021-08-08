Former Trump acting AG Rosen testifies for nearly 7 hours before committee investigating election interference

Former Trump administration acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen testified before senators behind closed doors for nearly seven hours on Saturday in a session focused on possible election interference, Fox News has learned.

Rosen appeared in person before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss efforts that then-President Donald Trump may have taken to get the Justice Department to cast doubt on the validity of the election results.

TRUMP TOLD DOJ OFFICIALS IN DECEMBER 2020 TO CALL ELECTION ‘CORRUPT,’ NOTES SHOW

Handwritten notes taken by Rosen's number two Richard Donoghue and released by the House Oversight Committee on Friday show that Trump told the DOJ officials to "just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen."

Rosen reportedly then told Trump that the Justice Department "can’t + won’t snap its fingers + change the outcome of the election."

TRUMP FORESHADOWS EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGE FIGHT IN ELECTION INVESTIGATIONS, BUT WON'T TRY TO BLOCK TESTIMONY YET

"Doesn't work that way," he added.

The House Oversight Committee released the notes Friday as part of their investigation into how the former president attempted to overturn the results of the election by pushing claims of corruption.

Trump further urged the officials to go to Fulton County, Georgia, to verify ballot signatures themselves.

"We have an obligation to tell people that this was an illegal, corrupt election," Trump said, according to the notes.

Judiciary Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin told CNN Sunday that Rosen "told us a lot" and was "very open." Without revealing specifics about what Rosen testified, Durbin predicted that "history is going to be very kind to Mr. Rosen when it’s all over."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rosen's marathon session came a day after he sat before the Justice Department Inspector General's office for two hours, the New York Times reported. According to the Times, Rosen discussed former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, a Trump loyalist who Rosen reportedly said had multiple unauthorized calls with Trump in which they discussed potentially having the Justice Department cast doubt on the the legitimacy of President Biden's victory.

Fox News' Kelly Phares, Caitlin McFall, and Bill Mears contributed to this report.