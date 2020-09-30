Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Former RNC chairman endorses Joe Biden for president

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Marc Racicot, a former governor of Montana as well as an ex-chairman of the Republican National Committee, endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president in an interview this week.

“Even as a Republican, I will not be supporting Donald Trump for president, and I will not be voting for him,” Racicot, 72, told Home Ground Radio host Brian Kahn. “That means that I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president.”

The half-hour interview, focused on the state of U.S. politics in general, turned to the 2020 election near its end.

FILE - In this July 17, 2004, file photo, former GOP National Campaign Chairman Marc Racicot speaks at a news conference for a Bush-Cheney campaign event in Seattle. The former Montana governor and Republican National Committee chair said on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the November election, citing character flaws in President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jim Bryant, File)

FILE - In this July 17, 2004, file photo, former GOP National Campaign Chairman Marc Racicot speaks at a news conference for a Bush-Cheney campaign event in Seattle. The former Montana governor and Republican National Committee chair said on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the November election, citing character flaws in President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jim Bryant, File)

Racicot was elected Montana governor in 1992 and again in 1996 and spent two years heading the RNC before joining President George W. Bush’s reelection campaign in 2004.

He said chief executives elected at all levels should have “a sense of decency, a sense of respect, a sense of hard work” and be willing to consider opposing opinions.

MAINE REPUBLICAN BILL COHEN ENDORSES DEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT

He also said that President Trump lacks the humility needed to run the country -- but he noted that there were more people to blame than just him for a divisive political climate.

“A free people can’t govern themselves if they cannot proceed with respect for the other people involved in the process and with humility,” he said. “It just simply won’t work.”

Racicot added that he did not expect to agree with many of Biden’s policies. But he said “the content of a man's character” was “more important than any other issue.”

He had publicly refused to vote for Trump in the 2016 election and said that he now has “even more grave doubts” about the Republican candidate.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Racicot became RNC chairman in 2002, a midterm election year.

"I believe if we inspire our donors to give, reach into new communities for new voters, recruit quality candidates for office and invigorate our Republican base, we will succeed," he said at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election