Former President George W. Bush cheers first hole-in-one

Former President George W. Bush celebrated his first hole-in-one on Wednesday.

The 43rd president went on Instagram to share the news, thanking Bush Center CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey for “coaching” him toward the accomplishment.

“With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson.” his post read.

Bush, who was playing a round of golf at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, said his next “golf goal” is to live to 100 so he can “shoot my age.”