Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94: His life in pictures
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-07.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Dec. 18, 1970, file photo, newly appointed United Nations Ambassador George H. Bush smiles. Bush has died at age 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.AP Photo/John Duricka, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-07.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/BASEBALL-BUSH.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this 1947 photo, George H.W. Bush is shown as captain of the Yale baseball team, in New Haven, Conn. Bush played in the first-ever College World Series in 1947. The World War II hero and great-grandfather also was an avid skydiver, played in the first-ever College World Series and was the longest-married president in U.S. history.AP Photo/Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/BASEBALL-BUSH.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this 1968 file photo provided by the Texas National Guard, George H.W. Bush, right, is about to pin a lieutenant bar on his son, George W. Bush, after the younger Bush was made an officer in the Texas Air National Guard in Ellington Field, Texas.AP Photo, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this June 6, 1964, file photo George H.W. Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife Barbara, smiles at the news.AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-06.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Oct. 9, 1970 file photo, Rep. George H.W. Bush, R-Texas, talks with a group of young people at a rally in Houston, Texas.AP Photo/Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-06.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this March 4, 1980 file photo, George H.W. Bush and an unidentified woman peek around a partition with a poster of Ronald Reagan, one of his opponents for the Republican party presidential nomination, before he speaks in Columbia, S.C.AP Photo, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Nov. 3, 1980 file photo, former President Gerald Ford lends his support to Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his running mate George H.W. Bush, in Peoria, Ill.AP Photo/Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Oct. 29, 1991, file photo, President George H.W. Bush gestures during a joint news conference with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, at the Soviet Embassy in Madrid.AP Photo/Jerome Delay, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Nov. 7, 1984 file photo, flag-wavers greet Vice President George Bush after he was re-elected to the post of vice president, in Houston, Texas. The vice president's wife Barbara Bush is seen second from right. Others are unidentified.AP Photo/F. Carter Smith, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Oct. 18, 1971, file photo, U.S. Ambassador George H.W. Bush gestures as he addresses the United Nations General Assembly during the China debate. He denied the U.S. formula was either a "Two Chinas" or a "One China and one Taiwan" plan.AP Photo/Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-08.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Nov. 21, 1990 file photo, President George H.W. Bush is greeted by King Fahd as he arrives in Saudi Arabia. At right is first lady Barbara Bush. At center is an interpreter.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-08.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-09.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Nov. 22, 1990 file photo, President George H.W. Bush is greeted by Saudi troops and others as he arrives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, for a Thanksgiving visit.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-09.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Feb. 11, 1991, file photo, President George H.W. Bush talks to reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House after meeting with top military advisors to discuss the Persian Gulf War. From left are, Defense Secretary Dick Cheney, Vice President Dan Quayle, White House Chief of Staff John Sununu, the president, Secretary of State James A. Baker III, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Colin Powell.AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Jan. 7, 2009, file photo, former President George H. W. Bush, left, walks with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, followed by their son, President George W. Bush, and his wife first lady Laura Bush, to a reception in honor of the Points of Light Institute, in the East Room at the White House in Washington.AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-17.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-05.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this Nov. 10, 2007, file photo provided by the U.S. Army Golden Knights, former President George H.W. Bush free falls with Golden Knights parachute team member Sgt. 1st Class Mike Elliott, as he makes a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas.Sgt. 1st Class Kevin McDaniel/U.S. Army via AP, Filehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/12/918/516/Bush-SS-05.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 14