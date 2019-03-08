Former DNC chairman says Omar's name should have been on resolution condemning hatred

The former head of the DNC said Thursday that Democrats should have mentioned Rep. Ilhan Omar by name in the House resolution to condemn all forms of bigotry because it was her mistakes that prompted the action.

Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor, appeared on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

In February, Omar suggested on Twitter that supporters of Israel have been bought, in reference to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). The congresswoman then accused American supporters of Israel of pushing people to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”

The resolution in the House did not mention Omar by name and was initially set to be introduced Wednesday. It was intended to say the House “rejects anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of the United States.”

The party's House leadership reworded the statement to include other forms of bigotry – all while facing pressure from progressive Democrats who are defending Omar.

Rendell, who is Jewish, reflected on his own reaction to anti-Semitism.

"So I would've liked her to be named as having made a mistake that triggered this," he said. He continued, "condemn anti-Semitism, and then later on, we could condemn all sorts of hate speech, all sorts of ethnic attacks."

"As an American Jew, I can tell you that the thing that's most cutting to me is when people talk about Jews and money and the Benjamins, use being sneaky people who control things by your money. That, to me, is the worst slur you can make to a Jewish person."

Rendell said Omar raises good points on issues like the treatment of Palestinians, "but she should make those points substantively. There's no place for name-calling in any of our affairs, whether it be domestic affairs or international affairs, we should make our points and rest on the strength of our arguments."

