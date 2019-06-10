Former Nixon aide John Dean to testify of ‘remarkable parallels’ to Watergate, as Dems ramp up Trump probes

John Dean, the former White House counsel to Richard Nixon implicated in the Watergate scandal, will testify Monday that he sees “remarkable parallels” between Watergate and what is in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report about President Trump.

In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Dean, an outspoken critic of President Trump, will say, according to prepared remarks, “I would like to address a few of the remarkable parallels I find in the Mueller Report that echo Watergate, particularly those related to obstruction of justice.”

NADLER PUTS BARR CONTEMPT PUSH ON HOLD AFTER STRIKING MUELLER REPORT DEAL

In comparing Watergate to the Russia probe, Dean said, "In both situations the White House Counsel was implicated in the cover-up activity."

Dean acknowledged being “an active participant in the cover-up for a period of time” during Watergate, but said he doesn’t believe Trump’s White House counsel, Don McGahn, “participated in any illegal or improper activity.” Still, he said, there’s “no question Mr. McGahn was a critical observer of these activities,” as “there is evidence he prevented several obstruction attempts.”

Among other parallels argued by Dean: In the Russia probe, the underlying crime was the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign. In Watergate, the underlying crime was the break-in of the Democratic National Committee, he said.

And while Dean pointed out that the Mueller report found no conspiracy that Trump engaged in the conspiracy with the Russians, he also said he doesn't believe Nixon himself was involved in the actual break-in and bugging during Watergate.

"Yet events in both 1972 and 2016 resulted in obstruction of the investigations," Dean said.

Arguing the president attempted to obstruct justice, he compared Trump’s comments in 2017 to then-FBI director James Comey about then-national security adviser Michael Flynn to Nixon’s comments to then-chief of staff H.R. Haldeman about the Watergate burglars. He also compared Trump’s firing of Comey to Nixon’s firing of Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox in the 1973 “Saturday Night Massacre.”

And in responding to the Mueller’s report finding that Trump directed McGahn to have Mueller fired over purported conflicts of interest (something McGahn never did), Dean said, “This is much like Richard Nixon’s attempt to get me to write a phony report exonerating the White House from any involvement in Watergate…Since I had conducted no such investigation, I resisted months of repeated efforts to get me to write a bogus report.”

The hearing – which comes as House Democrats ramp up efforts to investigate the president and suggest they could move to impeach him -- is titled, “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.”

On Sunday, Trump ripped into Democrats for attempting a “do-over” of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, while slamming Dean as “sleazebag attorney.”

“Sorry, no Do Overs - Go back to work!” Trump tweeted of congressional Democrats.

Dean’s testimony kicks off what could be a dramatic week related to oversight of the Russia probe: While House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced plans Monday to hit pause on efforts to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt over his refusal to turn over Russia probe-related documents, Democrats could still move forward on a separate contempt-related resolution this week to enforce subpoenas for Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

Separately, the Democrats on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence announced plans to hold an open hearing on Wednesday titled, “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Counterintelligence Implications of Volume 1.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.