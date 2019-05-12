Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Minnesota
Published

Former Minnesota City Council candidate sentenced for posting wife’s topless pic online

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A former City Council candidate in St. Paul, Minn., has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to posting a topless photo of his estranged wife to his campaign website during his run for office last July.

David Martinez, 39, was ordered to serve two years' probation and to complete a mental health evaluation, avoid drugs and alcohol and refrain from having contact with his wife. He could face about a year in prison if he breaks those terms.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE ACCUSED OF POSTING WIFE'S TOPLESS PIC AFTER RESTRAINING ORDER ISSUED: REPORT

Martinez, an Independent, posted the photo on his campaign website one day after his wife filed for a protection order against him, according to court documents. He was charged with non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images for violating the state's revenge porn law.

Martinez lost the city council race in a special election. (Twitter)

Martinez lost the city council race in a special election. (Twitter)

The 39-year-old originally denied posting the photo and claimed his campaign website had been hacked, the Duluth News Tribune reported. Martinez pleaded guilty in March as part of a deal that saw the felony charge lessened to a gross misdemeanor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the campaign, Martinez was accused of domestic abuse, ejected and banned from Target Field — home of the Minnesota Twins baseball team — and arrested and banned from St. Paul public libraries, Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported at the time.

Martinez went on to lose the city council race in a special election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.