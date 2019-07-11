Former ICE director: Dems 'drive' to see Trump fail more important to them than immigrant lives

Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Tom Homan blamed Democrats Wednesday for prolonging the border crisis saying their "hatred" for President Trump is more important to them than lives of illegal immigrant children.

While appearing on "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham asked Homan if Democrats wanted to prolong the issues at the southern U.S.-Mexico border.

"Do you agree that the Democrats seem to want this crisis to go on?" Ingraham asked before adding, "I know that seems like a horrible thing to say."

"I've said that for a year. They absolutely do," Homan responded.

BORDER APPREHENSIONS DECLINE 28 PERCENT FOLLOWING US-MEXICO PARTNERSHIP, DHS SAYS

"They want this president to fail on border security because their hatred of this president and their drive to see him fail is more important to them than the lives of women and children," Homan added.

He then defended Border Patrol agents against the media's coverage saying that they are not mistreating migrants.

"The men and women of the Border Patrol are doing an outstanding job... over half are Latino descent, most of them are mothers and fathers themselves. They're not making women drink out of toilets and they're not molesting children," Homan said.



"Is anybody talking about the four thousand men and women and children that were saved by the Border Patrol this year?"

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Homan blasted Congress again saying flatly they are responsible for children in detention centers.

"Congress' failure created this whole mess. They can look in the mirror if they want to blame someone for children being in overcrowded detention placement, it's their fault," he said.