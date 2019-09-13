Former House Speaker John Boehner shows off portrait painted by George W. Bush

Former House Speaker John Boehner says he keeps a portrait of himself painted by former President George W. Bush.

Boehner unveiled the painting during an interview with Barstool Sports for its "Zero Blog Thirty" podcast. Podcast host Uncle Chaps tweeted an image of the portrait on Friday after interviewing the Ohio Republican in his home.

"After the interview we played the pmt [Barstool podcast Pardon My Take] game of “who’s the most famous person in your phone,” Chaps wrote on Barstool Sports. "His answer was ole W. He started telling tales about Bush and their relationship. Much to my surprise, he whipped out his phone and showed us this picture."

He said Boehner asked Bush to paint the portrait as he was leaving office in 2015.

Podcast co-host Kate Mannion tweeted that Bush originally painted Boehner with white hair. The former speaker allegedly texted Bush "something along the lines of 'what the s---!" when he saw the image.

A few hours later, Bush sent an updated version showing Boehner with salt-and-pepper hair instead.

Bush took up painting after leaving office as a hobby. In 2017, he released “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors," a book that serves as a tribute to U.S. troops who served after 9/11.

A "Portraits of Courage" exhibition is slated to open at the Kennedy Center in D.C. on Oct. 7, featuring a collection of Bush's paintings.