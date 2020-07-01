Former George W. Bush officials form new group to back Biden

A group of officials who worked in former President George W. Bush’s administration and presidential campaigns on Wednesday launched a new super PAC to persuade Republicans disaffected with President Trump to vote for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The group – titled “43 Alumni for Biden” – says its mission is to "unite and mobilize a community of historically Republican voters who are dismayed and disappointed by the damage done to our nation by Donald Trump’s presidency.”

“Principles matter more than politics. That’s why we, a group of alumni who served President Bush, and other Republican presidents, governors, and Members of Congress, support Joe Biden for President,” the group said. ”Together, we can help restore decency, honor, dignity, and true leadership to the White House.”

The newly formed organization is the latest group of anti-Trump Republicans trying to defeat the president in November’s general election. The Lincoln Project, which formed late last year, and Republicans for the Rule of Law, which launched this spring, have already gone up with TV spots slamming the president and supporting Biden.

And two weeks ago, a group of former Bush and Trump administration officials formed The Right Side PAC. They vowed to launch a multi-million-dollar campaign to target, identify and turn out disaffected Republicans to vote for Biden.

The new group stressed that its Republican members are not abandoning the GOP.

“Many of us remain Republicans! We are proud of the sound principles that guided our time working together and remain grateful to have campaigned, voted and worked for so many great Republican leaders through the years. We endorse Vice President Biden not necessarily in opposition to any political affiliations, but rather in service to our country which requires a greater obligation than partisan politics or party,” the group said.

The president remains overwhelmingly popular among Republicans. But there are some cracks in his support. According to the most recent Fox News national poll, which was conducted two weeks ago, 13 percent of Republicans said they disapproved of the job Trump was doing as president. And 6 percent of Republicans questioned in the survey said if the presidential election were held today, they’d vote for Biden.

The backing by 43 Alumni for Biden wasn’t the only high-profile endorsement Biden landed on Wednesday. The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee also landed the backing of the more than two-decade-old progressive organization MoveOn.

“MoveOn’s millions of members are ready to mobilize together in support of Joe Biden, working to turn out voters in key states and ensure that Donald Trump is a one-term president,” the group said in a statement.

MoveOn did not endorse 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.