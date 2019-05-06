Former Education Secretary William Bennett says Hillary Clinton should learn 'how to hold 'em' and 'how to fold 'em'

Former Education Secretary William Bennett said Monday that Hillary Clinton needs to move on from her defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

“You gotta know when to hold ‘em, you gotta know when to fold ‘em,” Bennett said on “Fox & Friends.” “She really has to give this up.”

Bennett was referring to Clinton’s remark Saturday night in Los Angeles – where she appeared with her husband, Bill, as part of their “Evening with the Clintons” tour – in which she suggested that she should have been president.

HILLARY CLINTON SUGGESTS ELECTION 'STOLEN' FROM HER

“I think it’s also critical to understand that,” Clinton said, “as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you.”

Clinton made similar remarks in an MSNBC interview on Wednesday. In the interview, she said foreign influence in an election could mean victory for the wrong candidate.

Clinton won the popular vote in her 2016 campaign against Trump by about 3 million votes, but lost the electoral college 304 to 227.

Bennett recalled when Trump was asked in 2016 if he would concede if he lost the election, and the Republican nominee said he’d think about it.

“Well, Hillary had trouble conceding,” said Bennett, who was education secretary in the Reagan administration, “Now we’re two years later, two-and-half years later, [and she’s] still having trouble.”

“She really has to give this up,” Bennett added. “It’s like watching a pitcher come back who’s way past his prime. She keeps coming [back].”

A new edition of the book "Obama: The Call of History," by New York Times White House reporter Peter Baker reveals that former President Barack Obama and his aides saw Clinton's "soulless" campaign in 2016 as a key reason for her defeat, according to The Daily Mail, which published excerpts.

Baker wrote that Obama and his camp saw Clinton as "the one who could not translate his strong record and healthy economy into a winning message."

"Never mind that Trump essentially ran the same playbook against Clinton that Obama did eight years earlier, portraying her as a corrupt exemplar of the status quo," Baker wrote, "She brought many of her troubles on herself. No one forced her to underestimate the danger in the Midwest states of Wisconsin and Michigan. No one forced her to set up a private email server that would come back to haunt her. No one forced her to take hundreds of thousands of dollars from Goldman Sachs and other pillars of Wall Street for speeches. No one forced her to run a scripted, soulless campaign that tested eighty-five slogans before coming up with 'Stronger Together.'”