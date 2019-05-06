Former Clinton pollster warns Dems who may not 'move on' from Mueller report

Former Clinton pollster Doug Schoen warned Democrats Monday against failing to "move on" from the conclusions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report.

Schoen cited the political hit Republicans took in the late 1990s after bringing impeachment proceedings against then-President Bill Clinton.

"I'd also caution my fellow Democrats, that, like what happened to Republicans in '98 when they pushed impeachment against the popular will, the Democrats themselves -- yes, let's hear from Bob Mueller, then let's move on," Schoen said on "Outnumbered Overtime."

But, Schoen also said he wanted to know Mueller's thoughts on what Attorney General William Barr said about his report.

He also said Mueller should react to the hundreds of former prosecutors who claimed President Trump would have been indicted had he not been commander-in-chief.

HUNDREDS OF EX-PROSECUTORS CLAIM TRUMP WOULD HAVE BEEN INDICTED IF NOT PRESIDENT

“Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting President, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice,” a statement from the prosecutors read.

Schoen said he agreed with the sentiments of some Republicans who wanted to know more about the origins of the Russia collusion probe.

"I would like to know how this all began," Schoen said. "We know the [Steele] dossier is a phony."

Schoen also said there was "no basis" to serve a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.