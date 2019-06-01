Former assistant US attorney: Mueller basically told Dems, 'I'm not going to be your savior'

Former assistant U.S. attorney Alex Little said on Saturday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had messages for both Republicans and Democrats in Congress when he held his first post-probe press briefing on Wednesday.

"It's pretty clear he had two audiences -- I think one was congressional Democrats, one was congressional Republicans," Little said while appearing on "America's News HQ."

"He is teliling people like [House Intelligence Committee Chairman] Adam Schiff, I'm not going to save you, I'm going to be your savior and I sure don't want to testify. I think he also is telling congressional Republicans: 'There's a lot my report you need to look at. You need to read it, and you need to consider your constitutional duty about how to go forward and investigate it.'"

Little said Mueller at least indicated that Trump might be guilty, although he couldn't prosecute the president while serving under the Justice Department.

JASON CHAFFETZ: LAWBREAKING FBI LEAKER MUST BE PROSECUTED -- JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FAILS TO DO SO

Little's comments came as Schiff, D-Calif., called on Mueller to testify after his press briefing.

"Bob Mueller said, 'I really don't want to testify,' but he should," Schiff said on Thursday. Schiff also said it was insufficient for Mueller to "speak for 10 minutes and drop the microphone."

Meanwhile, the president has maintained the Russia investigation was politically motivated. "How do you impeach a Republican President for a crime that was committed by the Democrats? WITCH-HUNT!" he exclaimed in a tweet on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But according to Little, Mueller's investigation was "legitimate," and law enforcement had a "duty" to investigate potential Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"The facts are this was a legitimate investigation. It's produced some really stunning evidence and the public and Congress are going to have to deal with it," he said.