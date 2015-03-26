Former Alaska Senator Ted Stevens Killed in Plane Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board released three photographs Friday of the plane crash earlier this week that killed former Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens.
Ted Stevens Plane CrashStevens was one of five killed when the single-engine plane crashed Monday in a remote location about 325 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.NTSBhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/TedStevensPlaneCrash1-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ted StevensThis image provided by the Alaska State Troopers shows the wreckage of the amphibious plane carrying former Sen. Ted Stevens which crashed into a remote mountainside during a fishing trip, killing the state's most beloved political figure and four others and stranding the survivors on a rocky, brush-covered slope overnight. Three teenagers and their parents, including the former head of NASA, were on the plane when it plowed into the mountain Monday afternoon Aug. 9, 2010 with so much force that it left a 300-foot gash on the slope, federal investigators said. The photos were taken as a trooper flew overhead in a state helicopter when weather allowed Alaska State Troopers to get near the scene.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Wreckage.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ted StevensAugust 10: Tom Tucker, owner of Tucker Aviation, is shown in Dillingham, Alaska, on Tuesday, in front of his Robertson R44 helicopter. Tucker made three trips to the site of the plane crash that killed former U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens and four others Monday night, northwest of Dillingham. He delivered a doctor and paramedics to the scene and helped aid survivors.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/TomTucker.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ted Stevens Walking Through Capitol HillIn this July 30, 2007 file photo, Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, walks through the U.S. Capitol after a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington. Stevens, an uncompromising advocate for Alaska for four decades who delivered scores of expensive projects to one of the nation's most sparsely populated states, died in a plane crash on Monday, Aug. 9, 2010 at the age of 86. Family spokesman Mitch Rose says Stevens was among the victims of a crash outside Dillingham, Alaska about 325 miles southwest of Anchorage.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/WalkingThroughUSCapitol.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ted Stevens Talking With ReportersIn this Dec. 19, 2005 file photo, Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill, as he walks to his office after making a statement on the floor of the Senate regarding the defense spending bill. Stevens, an uncompromising advocate for Alaska for four decades who delivered scores of expensive projects to one of the nation's most sparsely populated states, died in a plane crash on Monday, Aug. 9, 2010 at the age of 86. Family spokesman Mitch Rose says Stevens was among the victims of a crash outside Dillingham, Alaska about 325 miles southwest of Anchorage.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/TalkkingtoReporters.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
In Honor of Ted StevensAugust 11: An American flag flies at half staff over the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday, in honor of former Sen. Ted Stevens, who died in a plane crash in Alaska, Monday.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/InHonorofStevens.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ted StevensIn this Oct. 29, 2008 file photo, U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, greets supporters during a welcome home rally in Anchorage, Alaska. Stevens, an uncompromising advocate for Alaska for four decades who delivered scores of expensive projects to one of the nation's most sparsely populated states, died in a plane crash on Monday, Aug. 9 at the age of 86. Family spokesman Mitch Rose says Stevens was among the victims of a crash outside Dillingham, Alaska about 325 miles southwest of Anchorage.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ObitTedStevens_Kapl.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Alaska Senators Gravel & StevensAlaska had only two senators in the 1970's in Mike Gravel (left) and Ted Stevens. Since Gravel took office 10 days after Stevens, Stevens was Alaska's senior senator for all but 10 days of his forty-year tenure in the Senate.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/7stevensandgravel1970s.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ted Stevens With His DaughtersFormer Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens is seen here with his daughters Beth, Lily and Susan, from left. Stevens and his first wife, Ann, had three sons, Ben, Walter, and Ted; and two daughters, Susan and Beth. Stevens remarried in 1980; he and his second wife, Catherine, had a daughter, Lily.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8stevensandfampc.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ted & Catherine Ann ChandlerTed Stevens is seen here with his second wife Catherine Ann Chandler at the National Zoo in Washington D.C. in 2007. Stevens was also onboard a plane crash in 1978 that killed his first wife Ann.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9ted_Stevensandwifewiki.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Ted Stevens in CourtOn July 29, 2008 Stevens was indicted by a federal grand jury on seven counts of failing to properly report gifts and found guilty at trial three months later. The charges relate to renovations to his home and alleged gifts claimed to be worth more than $250,000. But on April 7, 2009, federal judge Emmet G. Sullivan set aside the verdict and threw out the indictment based on what he called the worst case of prosecutorial misconduct he'd ever seen.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/10stevensincourt.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
