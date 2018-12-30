The former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said Sunday that the U.S. will have “basically traded away the biggest leverage point we have” if the Trump administration orders a troop withdrawal after more than 17 years of war — the longest conflict in American history.

Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal said on ABC’s “This Week” that withdrawing up to half the 14,000 American troops serving in Afghanistan would reduce the incentive for the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal.

“If you tell the Taliban that we are absolutely leaving on date certain, cutting down, weakening ourselves, their incentives to try to cut a deal drop dramatically,” said McChrystal, who added that he was also worried that the Afghan people will lose confidence in the dependability of the U.S. as an ally.

“I think we probably rocked them,” he said.

McChrystal’s comments came in response to reports that President Trump had ordered the Pentagon to develop plans to withdraw thousands of U.S. forces by next summer.

Outgoing Defense Secretary Jim Mattis mentioned the prospective order in his resignation letter. Mattis’ last day in the administration is Monday.

McChrystal also criticized Trump personally, saying he doesn’t believe the president tells the truth.

The comment came when co-host Martha Raddatz asked McChrystal what he would say if he were asked to join the Trump administration.

“I think it’s important for me to work for people who I think are basically honest, who tell the truth as best they know it,” he said. "I'm very tolerant of people who make mistakes because I make so many of them -- and I've been around leaders who've made mistakes ... but through all of them, I almost never saw people trying to get it wrong. And I almost never saw people who were openly disingenuous on things."

When asked if Trump is immoral, McChrystal responded: “I think he is.”

Sunday was not the first time McChrystal has criticized a sitting president. President Barack Obama accepted McChrystal’s resignation in June 2010 after he made scathing remarks about administration officials -- including Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in a Rolling Stone magazine article.

McChrystal commanded U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan for about a year.

The U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in 2014 in Afghanistan, but American and allied troops remain, conducting strikes on the Islamic State group and the Taliban and working to train and build the Afghan military.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.