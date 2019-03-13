Flynn seeks further sentencing delay, cites possible ‘additional cooperation’

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is seeking another delay in his sentencing for lying to the FBI, saying that he potentially has more cooperation to offer as he looks to reduce his sentence.

Flynn requested and was granted a delay in sentencing in December. He earlier pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 transition, and said he would cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Flynn’s lawyers requested a 90-day delay as “there may be additional cooperation for the defendant to provide pursuant to the plea agreement in this matter.”

Flynn has been cooperating with prosecutors in an ongoing case against two former business associates accused of illegally lobbying for Turkey. That case is scheduled for trial in July.

Mueller's office said in the filing that it takes no position on the request for a continuance and says that "[Flynn's] cooperation is otherwise complete," meaning that his cooperation in the Mueller investigation is likely complete.

Flynn was fired in February 2017 after it emerged he had misled Vice President Pence about his contacts with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. He later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, specifically regarding then-President Obama's decision to impose sanctions on Russia in late 2016 for meddling in the election.

But since Flynn's guilty plea, questions have been raised about the FBI’s conduct in interviewing and prosecuting Flynn, and whether the former national security adviser actually deliberately lied to agents.

Memos released last year by the FBI indicated that agency officials discouraged Flynn from having an attorney present during the questioning. Those memos also show that FBI agents did not instruct Flynn that any false statements he made could constitute a crime, and decided not to "confront" him directly about anything he said that contradicted their knowledge of his wiretapped communications with Kislyak. One of the agents who conducted the Flynn interview, Peter Strzok, was later fired from the Russia probe in late July 2017 over his apparent anti-Trump bias.

On Wednesday, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is scheduled to be sentenced in a D.C. court for crimes unrelated to his campaign work. He was sentenced to 47 months last week in a Virginia court on bank and tax fraud charges, and could be sentenced to up to an additional 10 years on Wednesday.

