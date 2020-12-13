Flynn: Feds should have been looking into Swalwell instead of him and Trump

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that counterintelligence officials should not have been devoting time and resources into investigating him and President Trump's campaign – instead they should have been looking at Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Swalwell was named in a recent Axios report about a woman named Christine Fang, or Fang Fang, a Chinese national and suspected spy who has been linked to several political figures, including the House Democrat.

"While the counterintelligence structure, and system, and leadership were focused on Mike Flynn and President Donald J. Trump," Flynn said, "they should have been focused on Swalwell. And I will tell you that if there's one smoking bush there with Swalwell, I guarantee you there's others."

Swalwell has claimed that he did not reveal any classified information to Fang, with whom he reportedly has been associated since his days as a city councilman in 2012. According to Axios, Fang placed an intern in Swalwell's office and helped fundraise for his 2014 congressional campaign.

Speculation over the nature of Swalwell's relationship with Fang has swirled since Axios published their report, which said that Fang had been sexually involved with at least two Midwestern mayors.

Swalwell and his office have so far refused to answer questions about whether or not the congressman had ever been sexually or romantically involved with Fang.

Flynn, meanwhile, is enjoying being free of his criminal case, which carried on for years. He had initially pleaded guilty to providing false statements to the FBI regarding his communications with a Russian ambassador.

"Flynn’s contacts with the Russian ambassador are part of a larger pattern of Russian involvement with and support for Trump and his team before and since the 2016 election," Swalwell said in a 2017 statement after Flynn resigned from his position as national security adviser. A lengthy investigation of the Trump campaign did not produce any allegations related to campaign involvement with Russia.

Flynn's sentencing had been delayed as he cooperated with prosecutors, but he later claimed innocence, accusing the FBI of using questionable tactics in their investigation.

Flynn's attorneys cited FBI notes that they claimed supported these allegations, and the Department of Justice moved to dismiss the case. Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to automatically do so, but eventually did after Trump issued Flynn a full pardon.