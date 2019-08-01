Drink thrown at Matt Gaetz could get former political rival a year in jail after guilty plea

A former political opponent of Rep. Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty Thursday to throwing a drink at him after a town hall meeting in June.

Authorities say Amanda Kondrat'yev, 35, threw a red liquid at Gaetz, a Florida Republican, as he left a Pensacola restaurant where he was holding an “Open Gaetz” event, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

"Clearly it takes more than a drink to slow down our great team," Gaetz tweeted after the incident. "We are always thankful to the brave law enforcement officials who keep everyone safe at our events."

Kondrat'yev pleaded not guilty at a hearing in June but her attorney said she now wants to “take responsibility."

Kondrat’yev ran against Gaetz in 2016.

She faces at $100,000 fine and up to a year in jail, the Journal reported.

