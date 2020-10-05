Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS
Florida voter registration website experienced outage hours before deadline

The website was quickly restored to working order

By Nick Givas | Fox News
With Florida's voter registration deadline just hours away, the state's website began experiencing issues on Monday night, as residents were attempting to log in order to cast a ballot in next month's election.

Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Nikki Fried, pointed out the issue on Twitter and demanded state officials -- specifically GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis -- fix the error.

"The voter registration deadline in Florida is just hours away, and the online voter registration website is broken," Fried tweeted. "This is unacceptable @GovRonDeSantis.Fix it now."

She also included a screenshot of the issue that said, "502 - web server received an invalid response while acting as a gateway or proxy server."

When Fox News attempted to access the link included in Fried's tweet, the site initially would not load and remained idle.

However, the website was fixed and restored to what appeared to be full working order less than one hour after her post.

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.
