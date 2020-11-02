Trump rally in Florida lasts until nearly 1AM despite area curfew

President Donald Trump held a late-night rally in Florida on Sunday night, which appeared to last until about 1 a.m., despite a midnight curfew in place for the area.

Thousands of his supporters descended upon Miami-Opa locka Executive airport, located about 14 miles north of downtown Miami, in support of the president who ended a busy day of campaigning by making a final pitch to Florida voters.

"We're going to have an even bigger victory. Get out there and vote," Trump told the crowd. "We're going to have a bigger victory. And I don't know if you found out you've been here a long time. I hope the music was good. I hope life was good. Everything was good. That's a good looking crowd. Good looking people, I will say."

The packed "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" took place in Miami-Dade County, which has been described as the coronavirus epicenter in the state. Some wore masks, while others disregarded the face coverings.

In his speech, Trump criticized Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, lockdowns, and insisted the pandemic was "rounding" the turn.

"While foreign nations are in a freefall, we are creating an economic powerhouse unrivaled anywhere in the world," Trump said.

Trump also suggested he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, sometime after the election after some of his supporters at the rally were heard chanting "Fire Fauci."

Trump won Florida in 2016, but he lost Miami-Dade County by about 290,000 votes, according to the Miami Herald. The area is seen as significant to his reelection campaign this year.

Earlier on Sunday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that he would not lift a midnight curfew prior to the rally. The curfew has seen upwards of $500 fines issued by police to restaurants in violation, the paper reported.

"Many of you have inquired about the curfew & President Trump's rally tonight at Opa-Locka Airport, so I’m sharing updated info. @MiamiDadeCounty has confirmed with the permit holder, the RNC, that gates for the event open at 7:30 p.m. & it’s scheduled to end before midnight," Gimenez wrote on Twitter.

"As we have done with recent late-ending sporting events, the County will be flexible on letting people travel home safely," he continued.

As of early Monday, Miami-Dade County has seen at least 3,660 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The president is set to hold five more events on Monday ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.