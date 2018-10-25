Florida seen as 'region of interest' in package bomb probe, sources say

Postal markings on packages with explosive material sent to prominent Democrats have helped federal investigators refine the focus of their investigation, with Florida described as a “region of interest,” two sources told Fox News on Thursday.

The investigators have not said whether they believe the suspect or suspects are in Florida, or if all the packages were mailed from the state.

New York and Maryland are also in focus, Fox News has learned.

A government official noted what appeared to be thick, dark electrician's tape on the pipe bomb sent to former CIA Director John Brennan, care of CNN. The official said investigators are hopeful the black tape captured DNA, fibers or fingerprints.

On the mock ISIS-style logo on one mailing, two government officials said investigators believed it was designed to create confusion, not to indicate a connection to a known terrorist group.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the latest apparent target, with the FBI confirming two suspicious packages similar to the ones that triggered the original security scare were addressed to him in Delaware, along with one to actor Robert De Niro.

Other prominent Democratic figures including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, liberal billionaire George Soros and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., all received similar packages. Another package apparently was sent to former Attorney General Eric Holder with the wrong address and then sent back to the return address, which was a Florida office for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Brennan's package was sent to him via the CNN headquarters in New York City, although he's an analyst for NBC.

President Trump responded to news of the devices Wednesday, saying: “The safety of the American people is my highest and absolute priority.” He continued, “The full weight of government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice.”

PACKAGE BOMBS TOUCH OFF WAR OF WORDS OVER POLITICAL RHETORIC

But a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed the president’s words as “hollow.”

“Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions,” the statement read.

CNN president Jeff Zucker also released a statement hours after the network’s Manhattan building was evacuated. In it he condemned the administration for its “continued attacks on the media.”

He continued, “The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

FULL LIST OF RECIPIENTS OF PACKAGE BOMBS

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders fired back on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, saying that Trump could not have been “more presidential” in his handling of the apparent bomb threats. She said whoever is behind the attacks is “ultimately the person that is responsible.”

