Florida school board removes parent from meeting for reading out of sexually explicit book from HS library

A speaker at a Florida school board meeting was removed for using vulgar language after reading aloud from a highly sexualized book available at the high school’s public library.

Alicia Farrant, a member of the Orange County chapter of the parent group Moms For Liberty, recorded a video from an Orange County Florida School Board meeting earlier this week where Board Chair Teresa Jacobs instructs police officers to remove a man who was reading passages from the book "Gender Queer: A Memoi r.", according to Orange Observer .

"I’m going to read a passage of a book that’s floating around in your schools that has been banned from many other schools," Jacob Engels, the man who was removed, said. "As a member of the LGBT community, the fact that this is floating around for children as young as ninth grade is concerning."

Engels then began reading a passage of the book that described sexual acts using strap-on devices before he was interrupted by Jacobs.

"Sir," she said as members of the audience urged him to continue. "Mr. Engels, you’re out of order. … Remove him from the chambers."

Jacobs added: "I understand that book is in the classroom, and the language he just read is inappropriate for this forum. … I understand the contradiction here. This is the first time I’ve heard of this and the board has heard of this. We will look into it, and I do hope the book is removed. OK? And if not, we’ll be back here having this conversation again, but I can guarantee you, I did not know that book was in the library."

Following the meeting, Orange County Public Schools took action.

"Four copies of the book 'Gender Queer' were in three of our 22 high schools," OCPS Director of Media Relations Shari Bobinski said in a statement. "The School Board was unaware this book was available in school media centers. At this time, the book is not on library shelves and is under review. If anyone has a concern about materials or books found in our media centers or in our classrooms, Orange County Public Schools has a process in place for parents or guardians to submit a form to the school principal to address a concern."

Jacobs did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News on why she felt it necessary to remove Engels.