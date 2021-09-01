Florida restaurant owner posts sign telling Biden supporters to 'take business elsewhere'

A Florida restaurant owner raised eyebrows after posting a sign outside the front door telling Biden supporters to dine elsewhere, citing his recent handling of the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere," a sign posted outside the Debary Diner in Debary, Florida said, according to Fox 35 Orlando .

"It was the only thing I felt like I could do," said the restaurant’s owner, Angie Ugarte.

Ugarte, who has run the diner for five years, added that she was "angry" after learning about the 13 service members killed by a suicide bombing last week.

She added that many of her regular customers are veterans and has dedicated an entire wall in her restaurant to honoring veterans and their families.

"If you really, really still stand behind what’s allowed this to happen and the way it happened — which was unnecessary — then I really don’t want to be associated with you in any way and I certainly don’t want your business," she explained to FOX 35 News.

Customer reactions have been mixed, with some thinking that Ugarte can serve whomever she pleases and others saying they don’t support the move.

"I’ve had people come to the door and look at it and turn around and walk away. And I’ve had people come into the kitchen while I’m cooking and say, ‘Hey, I love your sign,’" Ugarte said.

Resident Louis Vasquez told Fox 35 News, "I wouldn’t go there. I don’t appreciate it," while another resident, Serenity Smith said, Ugarte "has the right to not let anybody in the restaurant that supports a certain view."

When asked how long the sign will stay up, Ugarte gave no specific timeline and pointed out that there are Americans still currently stranded in Afghanistan.