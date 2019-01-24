Florida official gets formal reprimand for Facebook post saying Rep. Tlaib might 'blow up Capitol Hill'

A local lawmaker in Florida has been formally reprimanded by her colleagues for calling freshman U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., an anti-Semite who might “blow up Capitol Hill.”

Anabelle Lima-Taub, a city commissioner for Hallandale Beach in Broward County, started a firestorm of controversy when she accused Tlaib, a Muslim and Palestinian-American, of anti-Semitism in a Facebook post.

Lima-Taub, who is Jewish, was officially censured by her fellow commissioners on Wednesday for “promoting bigotry, fueling hatred and creating a hostile environment for the region’s Muslim community,” according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Lima-Taub did not take the censuring well, arguing that she was not attacking Muslims- just Tlaib, who happens to be Muslim – and then went on to accuse her colleagues of putting her life at risk. She said she has already received death threats, but would not go into hiding.

“Tonight might very well be my last night alive,” she said.

Lima-Taub added: “I never ever mentioned Muslim or Islam…I repeat, I never ever mentioned Muslim or Islam. I do not hate or discriminate against any group, including Islam.”

The Facebook post has since been removed.

The move to censure Lima-Taub comes on the heels of a Jan. 8 Facebook post by her that called Tlaib “a Hamas loving antisemite” who “has NO place in government!” and linked to a petition to remove her from office.

The posted continued: “She is a danger and would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill.”

The city commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday was a raucous affair with competing groups of protestors gathering outside the city hall and a recess called following interruptions of speakers.

Denzel McCampbell, a spokesman for Tlaib, commended the commission for standing up against inflammatory rhetoric directed at Muslims.

“It is our hope that [Lima-Taub’s] community holds her accountable and encourages her to accept that our country is made up of all different faiths and ethnicities,” McCampbell told the Sun Sentinel. “It is what makes America unique and special."