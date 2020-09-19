Melania Trump offers prayers for Ginsburg family, calls death of Supreme Court justice 'an immense loss'

First Lady Melania Trump called the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg an “immense loss" and offered prayers for her family and “all who loved her.”

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing is a immense loss,” she tweeted Saturday morning. “Her tenacity and strength were matched by her intellect & compassion, & her spirit will live on in all she has inspired.”

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE RUTH BADER GINSBURG DIES AT 87

Ginsburg died late Friday from complications surrounding metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was 87.

President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., also offered condolences.

“RIP Justice Ginsburg. Agree with her or not, she was a true trailblazer and fighter until the end,” he tweeted Saturday morning, along with a video clip of his father first learning of the justice’s death.

“Wow, I didn’t know that,” the president said on the tarmac after a campaign rally in Minnesota. “She led an amazing life. Whether you agree or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.”

He added: “Sad to hear that. Sad to hear that.”

MCCONNELL: TRUMP'S SUPREME COURT NOMINEE 'WILL RECEIVE A VOTE ON THE FLOOR OF THE UNITED STATES SENATE'

Ginsburg, a liberal appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Clinton, is survived by her children, Jane Carol and James Steven Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who previouisly fought other forms of cancer, underwent surgery in Decembger 2018 after two malignant nodules were discovered in the lower lobe of her left lung.

On Jan. 7, 2019, the court announced she would miss oral arguments that day for the first time since as she continued to recuperate from surgery.