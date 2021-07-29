First lady Jill Biden undergoing foot procedure at Walter Reed

First lady Jill Biden will undergo a medical procedure Thursday to remove an object logged in her foot.

The first lady injured herself in Hawaii last weekend while walking on a beach when an indeterminate "object" lodged itself in her foot, according to the White House.

"She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object," press secretary for the first lady, Michael LaRosa, said in a statement.

"The President will join her," he added.

The first lady visited Hawaii Sunday, on her way home from cheering on the U.S. at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

She visited a pop-up coronavirus vaccination center on the island of Oahu and urged people to get vaccinated to "help us move past this virus once and for all."

Biden said the virus has become "more contagious than ever," as the U.S. saw a nearly 47% increase in the number of reported coronavirus cases over the last seven days, according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"I’m here to ask everyone listening right now, to choose to get vaccinated," the first lady said.

Though Hawaii has vaccinated roughly 60% of its population, the health department reported a nearly 140% increase in the state’s seven-day average for new cases since July 13.

New mask guidelines have popped up nationwide as the delta variant grips a new hold and infection rates have increased.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige has said masks will be required while indoors for all individuals regardless of vaccination status until at least 70% of the state’s population has been vaccinated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.