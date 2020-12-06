Firm co-owned by Ilhan Omar’s husband received $500G in COVID-19 bailout on top of millions from her campaign

A D.C.-based consulting firm co-owned by Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband received millions from her campaign and was also eligible for more than $500,000 in coronavirus bailout money.

Public records show that E Street Group, co-owned by Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, received nearly $135,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and $500,000 in Economic Injury Disaster loans.

Campaign finance filings also show that the firm raked in millions during the 2020 campaign from Omar. The payments included $110,000 for digital advertising split in three payouts: $5,000 for digital consulting, $12,000 for fundraising consulting, and more than $11,000 for digital and literature production between late October and the day after the general election.

The bailout loans are intended to provide relief to small businesses that have been economically hard-hit by coronavirus lockdowns. E Street Group’s LinkedIn profiile states that it has between 11 and 50 employees.

Federal Election Commission filings also show that the firm received payments for other campaigns, including $175,000 from the committee of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and nearly $130,000 from the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Omar pledged in mid-November that she was cutting ties with her husband’s firm and the payments were made before that. Before their marriage in March, Mynett’s firm was already doing work for Omar’s campaign.

Omar said in a Nov. email 15 that she was cutting ties with the firm to put an end to questions about the connection between her campaign and his business. She has in the past denied any wrongdoing.

