Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FBI
Published
Last Update 55 mins ago

Feds raid Rudy Giuliani apartment in Ukraine investigation

Former NYC mayor has served as former President Donald Trump's personal attorney

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer, Marta Dhanis | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Federal investigators have executed a search warrant on former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, seizing electronic devices, sources confirmed to Fox News.

The raid on Giuliani, which was first reported by the New York Times, comes as federal authorities were investigating whether he violated the law by lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials in 2019. Giuliani has served as former President Donald Trump's personal attorney on a number of high-profile matters.

According to Giuliani's attorney Robert Costello, seven FBI agents arrived at the apartment at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, and remained for roughly two hours. The agents seized several electronic devices including laptops and cell phones.

FBI OPENS CIVIL RIGHTS INVESTIGATION INTO ANDREW BROWN JR., FATAL SHOOTING

"This is totally unnecessary," Costello told Fox News, claiming that the raid was done to "make him look like he's some sort of criminal."

The warrant was based on suspicion that Giuliani violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) in lobbying on behalf of Ukraine. FARA requires individuals to notify the State Department if they are acting as a foreign agent.

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani speaks in Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani speaks in Portsmouth, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The FBI told Fox News that they have no comment on the matter, and the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York has declined to comment as well.

Giuliani was instrumental in Trump's push to have Ukraine investigate then-candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter regarding energy company Burisma Holdings, for which Hunter Biden served on the board.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have already been charged with crimes including campaign finance violations for allegedly funneling foreign money to various U.S. campaigns in order to gain influence over candidates.

Fox News' David Spunt contributed to this report.

More from Politics