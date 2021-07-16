Prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden stalled to avoid alerting public about probe ahead of election: Report

The federal prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes reportedly waited until after the election to seek search warrants, which stalled the public from finding out about the probe.

Delaware’s U.S. Attorney David Weiss began his probe into the president’s son in 2018, but decided last summer to hold off on seeking warrants or issuing grand jury subpoenas in a bid to not alert the public during an election cycle, Politico reported Friday.

"It was a close call," one anonymous person who is familiar with the investigation told the outlet. "That case has way more credibility now."

Weiss is a Republican who was appointed to his position on a permanent basis by former President Donald Trump in 2018 on the recommendation of Delaware’s two Democratic senators.

Trump’s office did not immediately return Fox News’s request for comment on the matter.

Weiss began investigating Biden’s business dealings with China and Ukraine in 2018, as well as possible money laundering. He then turned his attention to whether Biden paid taxes on all of his income, Politico reported.

By the time investigators were ready to issue grand jury subpoenas and search warrants, election season was in full swing and Weiss reportedly feared the public knowing about the investigation and it would become politicized.

Weiss is not quoted in the story and his office would not provide Fox News with additional details.

Biden first announced he was under tax investigation in December, after his father was already declared the winner of the 2020 election.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Biden said in a statement at the time. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

His father has also signaled support for Biden during the investigation and has said he will not interfere with the probe.